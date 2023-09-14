Traders, political parties protest closure of Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Traders, locals and political leaders on Wednesday arranged a sit-in against the closure of Pak-Afghan border that has caused losses worth billions of rupees to the businessmen.

The participants, including shopkeepers, Customs clearing agents, importers, exporters, leaders and workers of different political parties were carrying black flags, placards and banners.

They were chanting slogans for peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The protesters marched through the Landikotal Bazaar and gathered at Bacha Khan Chowk.

Speakers, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahid Khan Shinwari, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muqtadar Shah Afridi, Pakistan People’s Party leader Shah Rehman Shinwari, transporters association president Azeemullah, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Sajid Afridi, and others said Pakistan and Afghanistan should resolve the border issue and bring peace in both countries.

The Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Association President Mirajuddin Shinwari said that traders had suffered billions of rupees losses in the past one week due to the border closure.

He said that thousands of passengers had been stranded on both sides of the border. He said Pakistan should reopen the border for the sake of Pakistani and Afghan citizens living across the border.

It may be added here that the Torkham border crossing was closed a week ago after both sides exchanged gunfire over the construction of a bunker near the Zero Point by the Afghan government.

Hundreds of loaded and empty trucks are parked at various private parking lots and roadsides in Landikotal and Jamrud waiting for the reopening of the border.