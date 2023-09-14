Not PPP or ECP but ‘a party’ knows polls date: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the Participants of the Ceremony to Commemorate the 50 Years of Unsung Heroes of Democracy in Pakistan in front of Parliament Lawn. — APP/File

MULTAN: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday took a subtle jibe at a political party saying it was “really a weird thing that a certain party has given the date for the election”.

The statement came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the timing of elections as political circles remain divided on the polls date.

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi, in response to the PTI’s call, suggested November 6 for holding the general elections.

“Not me, chief election commissioner, or anyone knows when the polls would be held but this party knows that,” Bilawal said while addressing a political rally in Muzaffargarh, reports Geo News.

He said any party could not resolve the issues faced by Pakistan single-handedly adding, “All parties will have to sit together to take the country out of the crises.”

Bilawal added, “The PPP is answerable for its ministries and the PDM for its own.”

Asked about bringing the PTI to the same table for political stability as was done in the past under the Charter of Democracy (CoD), the PPP leader said the coalition of political parties, PDM, did not favour a CoD. He said his party wanted to have a new Charter of Democracy but it couldn’t be done.

“As far as the PTI is concerned, those who were involved in the May 9 attacks, it is very difficult for us [to hold talks with them],” Bilawal said, adding, “An incompetent and ineligible prime minister was imposed due to which the [country] had to face a crisis at economic and foreign level.”

Bilawal also told his supporters that a meeting of the PPP’s central executive committee on elections will be held on Thursday (today).