Category-D hospital remains incomplete after 2 decades

WANA: Work on the Category-D Hospital in Tanknara, which was inaugurated in 2004, could not be completed despite the passage of nearly 20 years.

The then governor Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah had laid the foundation stone of the hospital to ensure health facilities for the residents of Kaniguram area in Ladha tehsil of Upper South Waziristan tribal district.

He had told a jirga that the hospital would cater to the needs of the local population and provide them health facilities. However, local people complained that work on the building of the hospital could not be completed despite the passage of almost 20 years.

Ikramullah Wazir, an executive engineer in the Communication and Works Department, Upper South Waziristan, said that 90 percent work on the building of the hospital had been completed. Dr Shamsur Rahman, district health officer, Upper South Waziristan, said that the funds had been released, but the contractor was not working on the project.