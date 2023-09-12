2nd death anniversary: Late Rahimullah Yusufzai remembered for great journalistic & humanitarian services

PESHAWAR: A heartwarming and profound ceremony commemorating the second death anniversary of the acclaimed and widely respected journalist, late Rahimullah Yusufzai, took place on Monday in his ancestral Ghundo village of Mardan’s Katlang Tehsil.

The event brought together close family members, friends, and individuals from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the legacy of compassion and service to humanity that Rahimullah Yusufzai personified.

Rahimullah Yusufzai, renowned for his journalistic and humanistic excellence, not only left an indelible mark on journalism but also dedicated his life to truth and serving the downtrodden segments of society.

His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the marginalised was exemplified by his oversight of the marriages of 99 destitute couples in the region.

His final wish, to witness 100 such marriages in his lifetime, was tragically cut short by his illness. However, in honor of his memory, his family has not only fulfilled his dream by arranging two individuals’ marriages but has also established the “Rahimullah Yusufzai Center for Excellence.”

The Center for Excellence is dedicated to continuing Rahimullah’s mission of serving the needy. In a poignant gesture, they have organized ceremonies for the marriages of ten more destitute couples, bringing the total number of such marriages to 109. The Center is poised to become a beacon of hope and progress in the region.

Prof Dr Abdul Hameed Yusufzai, a noted paediatrician, was a guest of honour at the ceremony, while a prominent social and political figure Haji Rahim Khan Bacha chaired the event.They spoke about the services, honesty and credibility of late Rahimullah Yusufzai.

Besides them, his younger brother Khalid Mahmood Khan, ex-DG Health Dr Ayub Rose, educationists, Dr Shaukat Hayat, Dr Mohammad Bashir Khan, Dr Murad Ali, Taj Malook Khan, journalist Mushtaq Yusufzai, Shoaib Yousafzai, Ijaz Ali, journalist Mohammad Ayub Ayub, Zamin Nawab, and others , recalled the late legendary journalist and talked about various aspects of his life.

Most of the speakers said that unlike many people, Rahimullah Yusufzai didn’t forget his native town and his people, though he was a known figure in the country and abroad and always used to be busy coping with so many commitments.And despite all this, he never compromised his reputation and professionalism.

Mushtaq Yusufzai recalling the great journalist said that the Pakhtuns would never ever produce a journalist like Rahimullah Yusufzai and religious figure of the level of late Maulana Sheikh Hasan Jan Shaheed.

There were many aspects of his life. Besides being a world class journalist, Rahimullah Yusufzai was an apical worker and philanthropist. The concept of social work he had gotten from his late father Haji Adam Khan Subedar.

After he retired from the Pakistan army, Haji Adam Khan was the first social worker of Katlang and introduced a number of projects that brought a visible change to the lives of his fellow villagers including women.

Arshad Yusufzai, a journalist and elder son of late Rahimullah Yusufzai, welcomed the guests and pledged to continue the good work left behind by his father.

He underscored Rahimullah Yusufzai’s unwavering dedication to the Pashtuns and their best interests. Rahimullah’s journalistic contributions held global significance, and his writings and analysis were considered authoritative worldwide.

In addition to his journalistic pursuits, Rahimullah Yusufzai was a hands-on humanitarian.He organised free medical and eye camps that benefited thousands, providing essential healthcare and eye surgeries to those in need.

His commitment to alleviating the region’s suffering knew no bounds.Rahimullah Yusufzai’s legacy continues through his family, who have pledged to carry forward his mission. His elder son, Arshad Yusufzai, now heads the Rahimullah Yusufzai Center for Excellence, ensuring that the torch of service to humanity remains lit. The ceremony concluded with prayers.