Police constable laid to rest

Rawalpindi:A police constable was laid to rest who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with dacoits in Rawat.

According to the police spokesman, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem, senior police officers, the family of the martyred constable, and numerous police personnel participated in the funeral prayer. Constable Adeel Zafar had bravely confronted dacoits during an encounter in Rawat, where he was martyred due to dacoits’ gunfire. While Constable Asher and Constable Adil, were also injured during the exchange of fire and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, three dacoits lost their lives in the encounter. Constable Adeel Zafar left behind his parents, widow, and two sons. RPO Syed Khurram Ali, hailed Constable Adeel Zafar as a symbol of bravery and courage, emphasizing that police martyrs are a source of pride for the department. He assured the martyr’s family that their welfare would always be a top priority.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended Constable Adeel Zafar’s selfless sacrifice, highlighting that he had confronted dacoits to fulfil his duty. He also praised the dedication of 116 police officers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawal­pindi Region Syed Khurram Ali here on Sunday visited a local hospital to inquire about the health of cops who were injured during firing with dacoits in Rawat. According to the police spokesman, the RPO also gave instructions to provide the best treatment facilities to injured cops.

The RPO appreciated the courage of the injured personnel and appreciated their bravery. The officers and jawans who do not care about their lives while protecting citizens are our valuable assets, he added. He said that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

