20 companies given special zone enterprise status

LAHORE:Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Friday granted the status of special zone enterprise to 20 companies acquiring industrial plots in the Quaid-i-Azam Business Park and Vehari Industrial Estates.
The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Chief Executive Officer Ali Moazzam Syed chaired a meeting of Punjab Special Economic Zone Committee. The meeting approved granting the status of special zone enterprises to 20 companies. These include Switzern Technik, Rafaq COS-Ceuticals, Haji Nawab Din & Sons, Gallant Steel Industries, Remington Realities, Masood Fabrics, Muhammad Sharif & Sons manufacturers, Selmore Pharmaceuticals, NNM Synthetic Solution, Z star Shoes, Mian Brothers polypropylene, ISAZ Chemical Industries, Flosun pvt ltd, ATC cables and plastic Industries, BIO star chemicals, Paragon BIO Tech Chemicals, Ahmad Kamal Paper Industries, Schiwo Pakistan, Aims AG pvt ltd.
