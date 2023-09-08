Chehlum of Karbala martyrs observed

LAHORE:Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed Thursday with traditional religious solemnity amidst tight security to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In Lahore, various majlis and mourning gatherings were held in different Imambargahs while a number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and marched through their respective routes peacefully. The central Zuljanah procession taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and passed through its traditional route before concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah late in the night.

Special measures were taken to ensure the security and facilitation of thousands of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners. Uniformed and plain clothes policemen guarded all entry points to the route of the procession while the unnecessary entry points were sealed off and entry was allowed on the route only from walk through gates and scanning by metal detectors. District government and police officers made special arrangements on and around the route of the central Zuljanah procession including a strict check on pillion riding and keeping a close eye on suspects in sensitive areas. Police commandoes and army personnel were guarding sensitive places and the areas along the routes of Chehlum processions.