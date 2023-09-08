Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh concludes

LAHORE:The three-day celebrations of 980th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) concluded here Thursday night at his shrine amidst strict security arrangements.

Thousands of devotees bade a farewell to the annual gala of rich spiritual and cultural rituals with the traditional zeal and spirit which has been maintained for over a thousand years.

The devotees gathered at the shrine of the 10th century saint from all parts of the country for three days, participated in a number of activities, including preaching congregations, Mahafil-e-Samaa (Qawwali), Naat Khwani, Qirat (recitation of Holy Quran). The spiritual gatherings were addressed by noted ulema, mashaikhs and Gaddi nasheens from all over the country.

The district administration took special measures to ensure security for the devotees. Hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes policemen, besides the secret agencies personnel were deployed to check any miscreants among the visitors who were allowed entry from the walk-through gates and metal detectors.

Urs celebrations were supervised by chairman religious affairs committee of the shrine and other officials of the Auqaf Department. Noted Qaris from across the country recited the verses from the Holy Quran while Naat Khwans continued to enthrall the devotees. Besides, Ulema and Mashaikh participated in the preaching congregations and meetings. Unusual rush was witnessed at the milk Sabeel and the Langar (free food).