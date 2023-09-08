Amin Aslam, Sania record statements with NAB in NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau sign can be seen. — Twitter/Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI leader Malik Amin Aslam and ex-minister Senator Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday separately recorded their statements with the NAB in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.

The NAB Rawalpindi interrogated Malik Amin Aslam for more than two hours. Later, it interrogated Senator Sania Nishtar for an hour and recorded her statement.

According to sources, Senator Sania told investigators that Shahzad Akbar presented a confidential envelope during a cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Malik Amin Aslam said he was in the relevant cabinet meeting, so the NAB summoned him to record his statement.

Asked if he was going to become an approver, Malik Aslam said, “No, there is nothing like being a witness.”

He said the NAB asked who among the cabinet members had signed the secret document. “I told them cabinet had taken a decision under the secret agreement.”

“I was an adviser, so I was not among the voting members of the cabinet,” he said.

Aslam said Shahzad Akbar should come back and answer the NAB questions, rather than sitting abroad.