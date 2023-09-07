Rich tributes paid to Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

SWABI: Rich tributes were paid to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) when a contingent of the Pakistan Army arranged a ceremony to honour him here on the Defence and Martyrs Day on Wednesday.

Karnal Sher Khan who is known as “Hero of Kargil” fought gallantly against the Indian forces till the last bullet. Even the India officials praised his bravery and saluted his courage and determination.

The ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Captain Karnal Sher Khan, at Karnal Sher village, Razaar Tehsil at the edge of Swabi-Mardan road.Brigadier Sajid Akbar placed a flower wreath on the tomb of the martyr, prayed and extended profound respect to his supreme sacrifices rendered for the motherland at a critical time.

He acknowledged the supreme sacrifice rendered by Karnal Sher Khan at the snow-capped mountain in the Kargil Sector. The officer recorded his impressions in the guests book and pointed to Captain Sher’s marvelous contribution to the country’s defence.Brigadier Sajid Akbar met the family members of the martyr as well.