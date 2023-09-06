PMLN leaders blame Imran for economic chaos

LAHORE: No one else is responsible for the economic collapse of this country other than Imran Khan, PMLN Lahore President Saiful Mulok Khokar and General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir said while addressing a ceremony here on Tuesday.



Not a single brick was laid on any project during the 4-year tenure of the PTI government. Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power for bringing prosperity by completing welfare projects and pulling the country out of darkness and terrorism, he said.

He further said that once again, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif after his return in October, the country will head towards prosperity.

Saif said a grand welcome has been planned to receive Nawaz at Allama Iqbal Airport where more than one million people will arrive for the welcome.

He said the current inflation is the result of Imran’s wrong policies. During Nawaz Sharif’s regime, petrol was Rs65 and electricity unit was Rs5. “During the 16-month tenure of Shehbaz Sharif, the country was again put on the right track and Pakistan was progressing. Inshallah elections will be held soon and PMLN will win,” they asserted.