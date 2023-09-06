Wapda executing major water, hydel projects

ISLAMABAD: WAPDA is constructing eight multi-purpose mega projects in the water and hydropower sectors which will help improve water storage to augment the country’s food and energy security.

The under-construction projects are scheduled to be completed from 2024 to 2028 in a phased manner. A highly placed official of WAPDA has told The News that Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) devised an effective mechanism of monitoring and evaluation. On completion of these projects, the water storage capacity will increase by 9.7 MAF, sufficient to irrigate 3.5 million acres of land. In addition, the hydel power generation capacity of WAPDA will also increase by about 10,000 MW ie from 9,500 MW to about 19,500 MW. In addition, these projects are also creating about 35,000 employment opportunities.

Diamer Basha Dam is being constructed across the Indus 40 km downstream of Chilas town of Gilgit Baltistan with a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF and an installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW. Mohmand Dam is being built across River Swat in the Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a gross water storage capacity of 1.2 MAF and a power generation capacity of 800 MW. This will complete in 2026-27. Dasu Hydropower Project Stage-I is being executed across the Indus in District Upper Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Its total generation capacity is 4,320 MW. Stage I has an installed power generation capacity of 2160 MW, which will commence power generation in 2026. Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is being constructed on the 5th Tunnel of Tarbela Dam located in District Haripur with an installed generation capacity of 1530 MW. Electricity generation from the project will start in 2025. Kurram Tangi Dam Project is being constructed in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. WAPDA is constructing the Kurram Tangi Dam Project in two phases. Stage-I will irrigate 16,380 acres of land and generate about 18.4 MW of electricity and is scheduled for completion in June 2024. Stage-II will have a gross water storage capacity of 1.2 MAF and an installed power generation capacity of 65 MW.

Kachhi Canal Extension Project being constructed in District Dera Bugti which will be completed by the end of the current year to irrigate another 30,000 acres of land. Consequently, the command area of Kachhi Canal Phase-I will extend to 102,000 acres. Nai Gaj Dam is being constructed across River Gaj in District Dadu of Sindh. It will store 300,000 acres feet of water to irrigate 28,800 acres of land, besides generating 4.2 MW of electricity. The K-IV Project envisages a supply of 650 MGD to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake. WAPDA will construct Phase-I of the project, which will provide 260 MGD of water to Karachi by October 2024.