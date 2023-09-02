Maryam promises better days after Nawaz’s return

PESHAWAR: Addressing party workers in the provincial capital on Friday, PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif would soon return to Pakistan to steer the country out of its current state of despair and chaos.

The workers’ meeting was arranged at a hotel and attended by the president of the party Amir Muqam, central leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi, provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali and others.

Maryam Nawaz interviewed the candidates for tehsil-level youth coordinators. During her speech, she said that after naming youth coordinators at provincial and division levels, they were appointing youth coordinators at tehsil level.

She said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be made a citadel of PML-N as it too had every right of development denied in the past 10 years and the province was ruthlessly looted by the incompetent and corrupt Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). She said that the so-called leader did not put his feet down the official helicopter of this province during the 10 years of his party’s rule here. “The people stranded in flood water used to cry to get airlifted but the helicopter remained busy in the political gatherings of the PTI,” she claimed.

The PML-N leader pledged that the destruction created during the last 10 years in the province and four years in the centre would be converted into prosperity. “The prevailing challenges suffered by the country would be combated on the pattern of 2013,” she added.

Maryam said that the PML-N has already announced a war against price hikes, unemployment and economic chaos under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. She pledged that KP would be given its due development share denied during the 10-year rule of PTI. She said that Nawaz Sharif was the only ray of hope for the people who will overcome all the challenges faced by the country and put it on the track of development.

She said that the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had overcome the menace of terrorism and load-shedding by serving the masses, however, projects like CPEC would be launched afresh to end joblessness and inflation.

Maryam maintained that the people had not forgotten the tales of incompetency and corruption of the PTI government. “The nation remembers who put the country on a downslide journey after the remarkable past development,” she stressed. She said that the menace of price hikes started haunting the people of the country due to the anti-state politics and anti-people policies of the PTI government. She asked the PTI leadership to give account for the mess they have created during their rule in the country.