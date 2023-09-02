Awkum employees demand salary hike

MARDAN: President of the Academic Staff Association at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) Dr Zafar Hayat Khan on Friday expressed concern that the university’s employees had not been given the approved pay raise in the salaries of August and they would protest if their demands remained unfulfilled.
He stated that the Ad Hoc Relief Allowance 2023 had been approved by the university’s Senate but the vice chancellor is reluctant to include this increase in the salaries of the employees.He added that apart from this, the annual gratuity of TTS employees was also being delayed unnecessarily.
He stated that the association demanded the caretaker minister for higher education Khyber Pakhtun- khwa and the Higher Education Commission to take action in this regard.He added that if this injustice was not remedied at the earliest, a plan of action would be announced in consultation with other unions of employees and the authorities would be responsible for any untoward situation arising as a result of protests.
