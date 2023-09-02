Russia brands Nobel winner Dmitry Muratov a ´foreign agent´

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday added respected journalist and Nobel Prize co-recipient Dmitry Muratov to its list of foreign agents, a label authorities commonly use to stifle critics.
Russia´s ministry of justice said Muratov “used foreign platforms to disseminate opinions aimed at forming a negative attitude towards the foreign and domestic policy of the Russian Federation.”
The label, which is reminiscent of the term “enemies of the people” of the Soviet era, requires individuals or groups to disclose sources of funding.
It also compels them to mark all publications -- including social media posts -- with a tag. The ministry also accused Muratov of creating and distributing content from other foreign agents.
