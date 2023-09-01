SBCA suspends seven officials

KARACHI: The director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) suspended seven officers in an effort to control corruption within the organisation, it was leant on Thursday.
Director General M. Yaseen Shar Baloch issued a notification of the immediate suspension of seven officials – two assistant directors, three engineers, a building inspector and a clerk -- and all of them are now subject to investigations.
The suspended officials are assistant directors Rashid Ali Narejo and Riaz Hussain, engineers M. Aasif Sheikh, Abdul Sami Sheikh and Shahryar Maqsood, building inspector Kamran Hussain and clerk Muhammad Yaqoob. The officials have been directed to report to the Administration Section of the SBCA.
ISLAMABAD: Delhi High Court has ordered former chief minister Indian held Kashmir Omar Abdullah to pay Rs0.15 million...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the petition to prevent the arrest of Imaan...
ISLAMABAD: Blaming the outgoing PDM government for opening the ‘floodgate of inflation’, PTI’s focal person on...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday restrained the National Accountability Bureau from arresting four excise...
ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court to strike down amendments to rules of the National Database and...
LAHORE: Successive Pakistani governments have failed to reform the country’s energy sector, which has contributed to...