SBCA suspends seven officials

KARACHI: The director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) suspended seven officers in an effort to control corruption within the organisation, it was leant on Thursday.

Director General M. Yaseen Shar Baloch issued a notification of the immediate suspension of seven officials – two assistant directors, three engineers, a building inspector and a clerk -- and all of them are now subject to investigations.

The suspended officials are assistant directors Rashid Ali Narejo and Riaz Hussain, engineers M. Aasif Sheikh, Abdul Sami Sheikh and Shahryar Maqsood, building inspector Kamran Hussain and clerk Muhammad Yaqoob. The officials have been directed to report to the Administration Section of the SBCA.