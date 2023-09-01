Report on UNMOGIP: Pakistan asks UN to address safety and security gap

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday called out to the United Nations that it is time to proactively address the safety and security gaps, as identified in the recent report on United Nations Military Observer Groups in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services.

This pioneering peacekeeping mission was established in 1949.

Without naming India, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani reiterated, “UNMOGIP holds a distinctive place in peacekeeping history as one of the earliest initiatives to monitor and investigate ceasefire violations in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. UNMOGIP personnel encounter unprecedented adversities due to the non-cooperation of one party”. Jilani was speaking at the two-day 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on “Safety and Security of Peacekeepers”, said the Foreign Office. The United Nations report recently pinpointed a series of actions taken by India in the disputed region of Kashmir over the years that have impaired the peacekeeping responsibilities of the (UNMOGIP), which monitors the Line of Control (LoC), and called for measures to overcome those challenges. “On the Indian side of the LoC and (Sialkot) Working Boundary, UNMOGIP military observers have no freedom of movement to conduct operational tasks. Military observers and international staff experience long delays in obtaining visas to travel to the occupied Kashmir, the report added.

“Pakistan is proudly contributing over 4,000 troops to various ongoing UN peacekeeping missions, we must also turn our attention to the realm of peace building. Our participation in UN peacekeeping, spanning over six decades, is a tangible manifestation of our contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security, in line with the UN Charter. As many as 172 Pakistanis have lost their lives while performing peacekeeping duties,” said the Foreign Minister.

While pointing to the new challenges, the foreign minister pointed to the spectre of threat posed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to peacekeepers’ security which needs a commensurate response. “We must intensify pre-deployment training; equip our peacekeepers with cutting-edge technology; and augment their capabilities for countering the IED threat”, he added.

Paying special tributes to women peacekeepers, the FM said they were indispensable. “Pakistan is constantly endeavouring to further enhance the presence of female peacekeepers in its contingents. Women bring unique perspectives and skills that are instrumental in fostering trust and building relationships with local communities. Their presence not only promotes gender equality but also strengthens our peacekeeping efforts. We must create an environment that empowers women peacekeepers and ensures their safety and security”, he noted. Looking ahead to the continuing role of Pakistan, Jilani pointed out that Pakistan had established a state-of-the-art facility for the training of peacekeepers – the Centre of International Peace and Stability (CIPS), and would also collaborate with the UN Secretariat and international partners to create an Institute for Peacebuilding. “It could also serve as a centre of excellence for providing specialised training, research, and expertise in the complex field of peacebuilding”, he said. While the core principles of UN peacekeeping remain the same, there is a transition from traditional peacekeeping towards a more holistic peacebuilding approach. “We have already witnessed this transition in several peacekeeping missions, where peacekeepers not only work to prevent conflict and protect civilians, but also engage in capacity-building, institution-strengthening, and supporting political processes to lay the foundations for lasting peace”, said the foreign minister.