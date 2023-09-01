Former MQM minister proposes establishing new cities

Former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri (4th from left) in this group photo taken after a meeting in UAE. — photo by reporter

SHARJAH: Former Senator and former federal minister for Ports and Shipping, Babar Khan Ghauri, has proposed a new economic formula aimed at resolving Pakistan’s economic crisis.

During a conversation with the Pakistani business community in Sharjah, former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri proposed enhancing the country’s economic system through the establishment of new cities, expressing optimism that this approach could spark an economic revolution.

The business strategy session was organized by prominent members of the Pakistani business community, Haji Muhammad Yaseen and Sohail Khawar. They were well-known for introducing “Made in Pakistan” products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the ‘90s.

During the gathering, Babar Ghauri engaged in a thorough discussion on the economic landscape of Pakistan. He proposed that the government should embark on creating new, contemporary cities, allocating 10 percent of the land free of charge to entrepreneurs and corporate groups. This would enable them to develop the city’s essential infrastructure, modern business centers, banks, and other necessary institutions using their own capital. The remaining 90 percent of the city’s development could potentially be facilitated through foreign investment.

The event hosts, Haji Muhammad Yaseen and Sohail Khawar, also put forward several proposals to enhance the economic system of the country. They also discussed the importance of the overseas Pakistani community in contributing to the economy in a more efficient manner.

Other notable guests including President of Pakistan Social Center Sharjah Chaudhry Khalid Hussain, also shared their perspectives and views for the betterment of economy of homeland.