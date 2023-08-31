Senator Mushtaq condemns journalist’s ‘arrest under MPO’

KARACHI: Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has condemned the arrest of senior journalist Fayyaz Zafar under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said Fayyaz Ahmed is the voice of Swat’s people as well as that of peace.

Fayyaz raised his voice against the harassment of female students at Swat University. Besides, he also spoke against the university administration’s corruption in the recent past, said the senator. He added that Fayyaz was being victimized for speaking the truth. This is the worst fascism as well as toughest censorship, tweeted Senator Mushtaq.