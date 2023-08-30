Pakistan bulldoze Japan 26-1 in Hockey-5 world cup qualifier

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team outclassed Japan 26-1 in their opening encounter of the 5-a-side Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman.

The Green-shirts played with lightning speed. Captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf was named Man of the Match. He netted eight goals, Zakaria Hayat 3, Arshad Liaquat 4, Muhammad Abdullah 4, Abdul Rehman 2, Abdul Wahab 2, Murtaza Yaqob 2 and Ehtsham Aslam 1.

Tenny Nautka scored the only goal for Japan. Olympian Waseem Feroze is performing the coaching duties of Pakistan team while Major R Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan is the manager.

It is pertinent to mention that 11 teams are taking part in the event: Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and the hosts Oman.