PCB unveils star-nation jersey for World Cup

LAHORE: In a dazzling ceremony held at Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the "star-nation jersey," a symbolic emblem of the nation's unwavering passion for cricket.
The event was led by Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee. The star-nation jersey transcends its role as mere sportswear, encapsulating the profound connection between Pakistan's cricketing legends and their ardent supporters.
Drawing inspiration from the brilliance of celestial bodies, each star etched on the jersey represents not only excellence but also the fervent aspirations and radiant glimmers of cricketing achievements.
This artistic approach symbolises the spirit of cricketing excellence, striking a chord with every Pakistani cricket enthusiast.
Addressing the gathering, Zaka said, "The Star Nation Jersey stands as a testament to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand resolute by their side through every match. This jersey encapsulates the essence of our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that beckons."
