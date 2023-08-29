Quaid Banaspati Tennis from 31st

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association is going to organise Quaid Banaspati Defense Day Tennis Tournament from August 31 at Modern Club here. The events to be played in the tournament are men's singles, boys & girls under-8 singles, and 55 plus doubles.

A few exclusive Karachi events have also been included which are juniors 17 singles, boys & girls under-15 singles, under-13 singles, under-11 singles, men's doubles, and 45 plus doubles.