Tinder box

Political instability has profoundly impacted Pakistan’s economic growth over the years. Frequent changes in leadership, civil unrest, and a volatile security situation have created an environment of uncertainty that discourages foreign investment and hampers domestic economic activities. This instability also diverts government attention and resources from implementing long-term economic reforms, hindering efforts to address poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure development.

The security challenges associated with political instability have detrimental effects. Frequent protests, strikes, and demonstrations disrupt business operations and increase costs. The prevalence of terrorism and internal conflicts deters foreign investors and tourists and requires significant government spending on security measures, diverting funds from essential sectors like education and healthcare.

Rakhshi Aftab

Karachi