Mukesh Chawla put on stop list

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former provincial minister Mukesh Chawla has been placed on the stop list.
According to sources, the names of more than 60 government officials close to the PPP have also been included in the stop list. The sources said that the NAB is conducting an investigation against Sindh PPP leader Mukesh Chawla.
The sources said that inquiries are likely to be opened in NAB Karachi against government officers close to PPP. According to sources, Mukesh Chawla’s name was put on the interim stop list on the recommendation of NAB and all these names were included in different phases from the first week of August.
