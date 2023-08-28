Making local govts more inclusive stressed

LAHORE:Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS, Dehleez and Mahbub ul Haq Research Centre at LUMS organised a dialogue on local governments, ‘Local Government Forum 2023.’

The Forum aimed to facilitate dialogue between members of civil society, political representatives, policy makers, academics, and the judiciary on reforms needed to strengthen the institutional design and administrative capacity of local governments, unlock their fiscal potential, and to make local governance inclusive and accountable. Strengthening local governments is not only important for the health of Pakistan’s federalism and governance, but it has become critical in light of emerging challenges associated with urbanisation, climate change and Pakistan’s economic stagnancy.

According to press release issued here Sunday, the event was well-attended by more than 300 participants. Four engaging panel sessions explored various facets of local governance, including the institutional design and structure of local governments, fiscal management and accountability, reforming civil service for effective local governance, and making local governments more inclusive.

Prominent panelists included PTI’s Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, former federal minister of finance Dr Miftah Ismail, former adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain and former Principal Secretary to the PM Fawad Hassan Fawad.

The panelists drew from their own experiences in government and civil service in Pakistan, as well as global evidence and best practice on local governments on why effective local governance is the need of the hour in our country.

Senator Dr Sania Nishtar said, ‘People at the helm of affairs have to be committed to integrity. There is no dearth of money, institutions or good people in the system; however, there is a small group of rent-seeking individuals holding the entire system hostage.’

Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad said that the government failed to address the people’s issues. ‘Our own experience and global best practice tell us that local governance is the best way to empower people,’ he added.

Mary James Gill hoped that Local Governments emphasise on examining the contextual relevance and the rationale behind the representation of minorities in government in deciding the criteria of who gets to sit on reserved seats.

The closing address for the event was delivered by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Senior Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He explained through specific examples how the judiciary has historically tried to enable the legal functionality of local governments. He highlighted parallels that can be drawn between the three-tiered legal justice system and the LG system.