Conducive environment key to economic growth: governor

LAHORE : Punjab Governor M Balighur Rehman stressed the need to further develop business and industrial sectors, which, he said, lead to socio-economic development in the country, and added that provision of a conducive environment to the business community is vitally important for economic growth.

He was addressing the office-bearers and members of the executive council of the Pioneers Businessmen Group led by Chairman Ali Hussam Asghar, which held a special meeting with him at Governor’s House on Saturday.

The delegation apprised the governor about the difficulties and problems faced by them in markets and industries. Governor said that former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took important steps including the setting up of special economic zones and various development projects for business and industrial development in the country. He said that the coalition government not only averted the imminent threat of default but also set the economy of the country in the right direction.

He said that in the coming days there will be more economic development and stability in the country. He said that be it earthquake, corona pandemic or floods, the business community has always stepped forward and participated in welfare work. Chairman of Pioneers Businessmen Group Ali Hussam Asghar and other officials appreciated the open door policy of governor for businessmen. The delegation informed the governor about the construction of parking plazas in market and various issues related to different departments - Wasa, Wapda and Lahore Waste Management Company.

The delegation also apprised the governor about the concerns of business community and industrial representatives on electricity bills. Governor assured to convey the problems and concerns of the business community to the relevant quarters. Ali Hussam also presented a souvenir to Punjab Governor for his valuable services to the business community. The delegation comprised former Vice President of Lahore Chamber, Haris Atiq, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Asma Shah, Executive Committee members of Lahore Chamber M Usman Malik, Yusuf Shah, Asim Siddiqui, President of Anjuman Tajran Lahore Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, General Secretary of Anjuman Tajran Khalil Abeer, Sohail Mehmood and representatives of markets and industrial sector.