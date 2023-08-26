Physical test for job costs youth his life

TIMERGARA: A young unemployed graduate lost life on Friday while taking part in a race as part of the physical test to get a job in the Police Department in Lower Dir district.
Police and rescue 1122 officials said Rahatullah, son of Sher Haider Khan, a resident of Samarbagh, fell unconscious while running at the University of Malakand to prove physical fitness for induction into the Police Department.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the ill-fated youth to Chackdara Hospital from where the doctors referred the youth to Batkhela. But the young man breathed his last on the way to hospital. The doctors there pronounced him dead.
