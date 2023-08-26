ACE begins inquiry against former SMIU VC over corruption charges

The Karachi Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has initiated an inquiry against a former vice-chancellor of the Sindh Madrasatul Islam University (SMIU), Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, on charges of alleged corruption, misuse of authority and illegal appointments.

Dr Shaikh remained head of the SMIU first as a principal and then as a VC for over 25 years and retired some three years back.

As per official documents, copies of which are available with The News, a complaint was filed by former SMIU employee Shamsuddin Khoso, a resident of Karachi, with the Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievances Wing, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Islamabad.

The wing forwarded the same for an inquiry and necessary action to the provincial anti-graft watchdog, Sindh ACE, and as per the Sindh ACE Rules 1993, cognizance of the matter was taken and an inquiry assigned to the ACE, South, Karachi.

Complainant Khoso accused former VC Shaikh of illegal service as VC, his out-of-turn promotion in violation of orders of the Supreme Court, illegal utilisation of SMIU vehicles by his favourite persons and family members; allotment of vehicles to his close associates, misappropriation in petrol, oil and lubricants, maintenance of vehicles and illegal purchase of a new Honda Civic 1800cc, whereas he is entitled to a car of 1300cc.

Khoso also accused the ex-VC of purchasing properties from alleged ill-earned money, illegal national and international tours, illegal and irrelevant programmes and seminars and welcome parties, receptions, musical programmes through illegal utilisation of SMIU funds of millions of rupees, illegal printing and publication of his books at the exchequer’s expense, procurement of furniture and fixtures of Rs5.5 million, tender regarding repeat construction and development works of the SMIU through two “blue-eyed” vendors, alleged corruption in the Aurat Foundation project funded through the SMIU and hiring of law councils for the SMIU for some of their personal cases by utilising funds of the varsity, corruption in admissions and DECT during acting charge as principle Dawood College of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, and construction and civil work at the SMIU Malir Campus by awarding the contract to his favourite contractor, who used substandard material and misappropriated a huge amount.

Former VC Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, in his brief reply to this reporter, emphasized that there was absolutely no truth in the allegations. He added that he retired from the SMIU more than three years ago and had nothing to do with the affairs of the university anymore, and that the letter from the PM office was old.

This reporter approached the director of public relations of the SMIU, called his cell number, and sent him a detailed text message for the official version of the university management, but till the filling of this news story on Friday he had not replied.