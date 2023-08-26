Telenest opens new operation centre

ISLAMABAD: TeleNest, a Teleport Licensed Holder from Pemra unveiled its new operation centre on Friday

Pemra Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig, DG Licensing Wakeel Khan, DG Operations & broadcast Muhammad Tahir, head of legal team Tahir Tarar, Owais Zaidi, Director, Rumesh Kumar, DD Karachi and broadcasters were present on the occasion, says a press release.

During the ceremony, Mehdi Raza, CEO of TeleNest, highlighted the significance of Teleport, while Usman Minhas, Director of Technical at TeleNest, showcased the advanced capabilities of the technical facility in the video industry.

Mr Usman also explained the benefits that the broadcasting sector can derive from their services. Zohaib Khan, Business Head of TeleNest, also provided insights into technology-driven business development. TeleNest stands as Pakistan’s sole satellite teleport for broadcasters, offering comprehensive managed services for TV Channels, OTT providers, and media monitors.