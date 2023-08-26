Inflated power bills trigger mass protests in KP

People seen setting their power utility bills on fire in a protest demonstration in Peshawar on August 25, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

PESHAWAR/ ISLAMABAD: High electricity bills — carrying seven different levies — triggered protests across the length and breadth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

The angry power consumers blocked roads and torched the fresh bills as, they said, they were shocked to see multiple taxes included in the bills and unprecedented high rates for consumed units. They torched the bills and vowed not to pay the charges until these were brought down to an affordable level. Protests broke out in several areas of Peshawar. Carrying the inflated power bills received from Peshawar Electricity Supply Company for the month of July, the consumers came onto the streets in the provincial capital. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the Wapda, Pesco and the government.

One such protest was arranged at the Anam Sanam Chowk in Gulbahar area. The area is divided into five zones, Gulbahar No 1 to five. It has a large population. The people blocked the square for all kinds of traffic. This point is the junction of four roads, each leading to Dorah Road, Grand Trunk Road, Gulbahar No 1 and Lahori Gate.

The traffic flow was disrupted and people had to face a lot of problems to reach their destinations. The protesters condemned the raise in power tariff and said it was all-time high. They pointed out that seven types of different taxes and levies had been included in the power bills, which also included Withholding Income Tax. The power consumers said high inflation had made life miserable for them and the present skyrocketing electricity charges had left them shocked. Other protests were staged on Saddar and Sunehri Masjid roads in the Cantonment Board limits which were attended by a large number of traders and other citizens. The protesters were holding banners and placards. They warned of using electricity without paying bills if the government did not take back the unprecedented hike in power charges.

A large number of people gathered at the Kohati Gate and staged a protest against the unbearable increase in the electricity prices. They chanted slogans against WAPDA, Pesco and the government. Local leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, including Khalid Gul Mohmand and others, joined the protest to express their concern against the inflated bills. The charged protesters torched the bills and said they won’t deposit the money.

The speakers said jobs and businesses had been affected adversely and life had become costlier. They said the government was only interested in its own luxuries instead of giving relief to the masses. They said government officials in all the departments were enjoying free electricity and were heavily misusing electricity.

“I visited several offices today in the Wapda House, police department, district administration and Civil Secretariat and found air conditioners in every office whether anyone was present in the office or not. We cannot even think of switching one air conditioner at home for the fear of heavy bills,” one of the protesters said.

In Mingora, a large number of people took to the streets after they received power bills with multiple levies. The protesters gathered outside the Swat Press Club in the Mingora City of Swat district, holding banners and placards. The protesters included members from civil society, traders, lawyers, politicians and people from other walks of life who gathered at the Swat Press Club after marching through various roads. They protesters condemned heavy levies in the power bills and high price of each consumed unit.

“I have consumed only 200 electricity units and my current bills have reached Rs25,000, said Muhammad Yaqoob, a local resident, adding that it was beyond his capacity to pay the bills within due time.

Another citizen Muhammad Zubair Khan, from Qamber area of Mingora, said his monthly salary was Rs25,000 and Pesco had sent him a bill for Rs27,000. He wondered how he would pay the power bill with his limited resources.

Zahid Khan, President All Swat Hotel Association, said heavy power bills would lead the hotel industry to huge losses. “If the current hike in electricity was not reversed, the hotel owners would have no option but to close the industry,” said Zahid Khan.

“We will launch an agitation in the entire province. The rulers should not put more burden on the shoulders of poor people, rather they should cut down spending,” said Abdul Rahim, president All Malakand Traders Federation.

Owing to the possibility of protests over the hiked bills against the power companies, the Islamabad Electric Power Supply Company (Iesco) Friday wrote to the police for security to its offices.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed at all Iesco buildings and offices, including the public and executive offices, in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after receiving a request from the company for security, the police sources said. The Iesco authorities said the consumers were visiting different offices in shape of groups, mobs and its employees were feeling unsafe. They said the situation was quite alarming which might lead to damaging of Iesco installations and property.

Taking action, the police department decided to provide security and protection to the Iesco employees. The offices for which the security has been sought include IESCO, Complex Rashid Minhas Road Marir Hassan Rawalpindi, Saddar Sub Division IESCO Police Station Road Saddar Rawalpindi, Sowan Sub Division IESCO, G.T Road Sowan Camp Rawalpindi, Morgah Sub Division IESCO, Morgah new Road. near Ibrahim Villas 0-Commecial Plaza Morgah Rawalpindi, Chaklala Sub Division IESCO, near Chaklala-Ill Rawalpindi, Korang Sub Division IESCO, Media Town Islamabad and Customer Services Center, IESCO Sowan Garden, Islamabad.