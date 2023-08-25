UVAS, Chinese college to promote education

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese Vocational and Technical College of Anshun to promote the educational exchanges and cooperation to establish Sino-Pak Industrial Talent Training Centre.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Principal of Vocational and Technical College of Anshun Li Xinchang, Tang International Education and Technology Regional Director Yasser Shakoor and President of TANG International Education Group Li Jinsong virtually signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus.

Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Asif Awan and a few UVAS faculty members attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that UVAS has strong relationship with Chinese institutions and companies for the uplift of veterinary education and had historic friendship between Pakistan and China very high like a Himalaya Mountain. He mentioned UVAS got 2nd position in Punjab, 4th in Pakistan in Times Higher Education Impact ranking while UVAS has been ranked among 351-400 in the latest Times Higher Education Asia University rankings.

He said this MoU will be very effective not only for imparting professional training to the young students even also for enhancing professional skills and techniques to para-veterinary workers for their capacity-building.

Under the MoU, both the parties will promote academic and cultural exchanges between the two colleges and carry out cooperation in teacher training, short-term student exchanges and technical skill training. Both the parties will jointly establish Sino-Pak Industrial Talent Training Centre in UVAS and it will be based on Chinese along with vocational skills to help students to improve their Chinese language, professional skills, understand Chinese culture and cultivate international professionals with craftsman spirit.