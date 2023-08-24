New Nadra chairman: ECP all set to give permission for appointment

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building in Islamabad. ECP website/File

ISLAMABAD: Although the legal time for the appointment of new chairman of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has lapsed yet the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to give permission to the interim government for this important appointment, which has a key role in upcoming elections.

“Nadra is an important organ in the process of elections in the country, a large part of electioneering is dependent on this department. Surely, it should have a new head and we would not object if and when government seeks permission for this appointment,” one of the top men working in ECP told The News on Wednesday.

Appointment of Nadra chairman is considered to be more important as during the last elections held on July 25, 2018, it had played a key role. Although, the results remained controversial due to different reasons but Nadra was at the forefront of the election process due to its digital electoral lists and national identity card data.

The appointment of new Nadra chairman has key implications on the conduct of upcoming elections but, at the same time, became a key challenge for the interim setup as incumbents have no power for this key appointment. However, this task can be done with the permission of ECP.

“The Article 218 and its sub clause clearly give ECP the power to make necessary arrangements for conducting free and fair elections. In this context, we have the power to grant permission for this appointment,” said the ECP official while talking to this correspondent.

Interestingly, the previous government, led by former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, kept trying to appoint the man of his choice till the last minute but he lost as the legal time for the appointment and his tenure both expired respectively. Tariq Malik, the former Nadra chairman, resigned on June 13, 2023, following some serious inquiries at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), although both the anti-corruption departments failed to bring forward anything substantial against him. Following this development, the government had only 60 days under the law.

“The Nadra Ordinance 2000 requires the government to appoint the chairman within a period not exceeding sixty days but the time lapsed on August 13,” a former official linked to the issue shared.

The previous government advertised the post of Nadra chairman on July 6, 2023 while giving 15-day period for prospective applications. Interestingly, the government changed the appointment rules on August 7 with the approval of former Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza and other stakeholders.

Apparently, this facility was given to Asad Gillani (who was working as additional secretary at the Prime Minister Secretariat and currently working in the Aviation Division), the acting head of Nadra appointed by the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif following the resignation of former Nadra chairman.

Gillani is still serving as acting head of Nadra while drawing lucrative salaries from the department and its subsidiaries besides getting his regular salary. After the departure of former setup led by Shehbaz Sharif and with the recent transfer of Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, the acting head of Nadra is not interested in the slot anymore. “Not anymore,” said Gillani when asked whether he is still a candidate for the slot. When asked about the reason, Gillani restrained himself to saying only three words, “Shift of priorities.”

The sources in the Interior Ministry share that the matter is also on the table of the interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and in-charge additional secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal.