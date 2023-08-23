PM&DC opens portal for MDCAT fee submission

Islamabad:The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) has taken a step to facilitate aspiring medical students by allowing a 48-hour window, from August 23 to 24, 2023, for the submission of pending fees for MDCAT registration.

This decision comes after nearly 9,000 candidates faced registration issues due to non-payment of fees. The move aims to maximise participation in the MDCAT exam, after the Prime Minister directed the extension of the exam date to September 10, 2023. Candidates who have already submitted registration forms can utilize this opportunity by submitting generated challans or downloading fresh ones, using debit/credit cards or challan forms. This special provision will be available nationwide for a limited time, ensuring all interested candidates have a fair chance to participate in MDCAT 2023.