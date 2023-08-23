MCB Live integrates MCB Funds

LAHORE: MCB Funds has established a strategic alliance with MCB Bank Limited (MCB) to empower digital banking customers by offering them the convenience of opening an account, a statement said on Tuesday.

The alliance would also allow account holder to invest in mutual funds offered by MCB Funds and manage their investments through the digital app, MCB Live.

MCB Bank President and CEO Shoaib Mumtaz said, “Cultivating innovation is at the heart of our commitment to our customers. With the integration of MCB Funds in MCB Live, we empower our valued customers to shape their financial futures conveniently and confidently, all in a few clicks of our digital app.”

MCB Funds CEO Saqib Saleem said, “Through this digital platform, managing and monitoring investments with MCB Funds on the MCB Live App would be smooth and easy.”

MCB Bank recently acquired an additional 30 percent of shares in MCB Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, bringing its ownership in this organization to 81.42 percent. This landmark collaboration paved the way for a fresh identity - MCB Funds, is now legally recognised as MCB Investment Management Limited.