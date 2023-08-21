Ex-AJK PM reposes confidence in caretaker setup

MUZAFFARABAD: Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Muslim Conference President Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Sunday said he was completely satisfied with the newly installed caretaker setup in the country.

He further said the upcoming elections do not seem to be held on time, adding that the elections in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan should be held simultaneously.

Talking to the media at Arja, he said the AJK government came to power through rigging, adding that whenever free and fair polls are held, the Muslim Conference will win with majority.

He said that in the past, when the elections were held in a fair and transparent manner, the Muslim Conference won with majority. “I have never spoken ill of my opponents, nor do I take anything of theirs seriously. I have my own ideology and my own mission,” he added.

Sardar Attique said the considerable development work was done in AJK during the tenure of Muslim Conference. “In politics, the opposition should not be done on personal basis rather on principles.”

He further said the strong Pakistan is in the interest of Kashmiris. “Kashmiri forces stand with Pakistan and will continue to do so,” he added.