Kahna Hospital bad condition annoys CM

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Government Indus Hospital Kahna. Air conditioners were shut down in many wards, there were poor cleanliness arrangements, blood stains on the bed sheets, pathetic condition of washrooms, leakage of water, doctors not available, patients annoyed due to inappropriate attitude of hospital staff and the staff gave false statements about the record of patients admitted in the wards.

The patients and attendants made a pile of complaints about the inappropriate attitude of hospital staff and delay in medical checkups without any reason.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his severe indignation over witnessing the poor state of affairs and censured the staff members over giving misstatements. He inspected the emergency, child ward, surgical orthopaedic, lab, pharmacy and other departments in the hospital.

The staff present in the lab could not provide details of tests being conducted on daily basis. The CM telephoned Secretary Health on the spot and expressed his anger over seeing deplorable condition of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi stated that he felt dismayed over witnessing pathetic state of affairs of this hospital. The patients complained about inappropriate attitude of staff members of the hospital. Commissioner Lahore division and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present on the occasion.