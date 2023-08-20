One-window desk set up at airport for overseas Pakistanis not functional

The recently established one-window desk at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport for providing assistance to the overseas Pakistanis has fallen short of its purpose due to neglect.

The facilitation desk was set up on the directives of the federal government to cater to the needs of Pakistanis travelling abroad. The desk was supposed to have personnel from various federal agencies such as the Airport Security Force (ASF) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

However, despite instructions to those agencies to ensure the presence of their officials at the desk, the desk remains vacant. Additionally, the absence of personnel responsible for providing standard protocols and guidance to foreign travellers seeking employment exacerbates the situation.