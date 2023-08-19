Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID/File

KARACHI: Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that an objection raised by Pakistan People’s Party on delay in elections is valid but delimitation is constitutional requirement after the notification of census.

Speaking to the Geo News programme, “Naya Pakistan Shehzad Iqbal ky sath,” the former interior minister said that when PPP endorsed the census at the Council of Common Interest (CCI), it already had an idea that the elections would be delayed. The CCI decided to notify census with consensus of all stakeholders including PPP. The PMLN leader said that all parties had agreed on the point that only one election (2018) would be held on the basis of 2017 census and now it is the constitutional obligation to hold elections as per new census. If the election is held on the basis of old census, it will be unconstitutional, and the matter will be challenged in the court and will not stand.

The constituencies are re-arranged after the notification of the census, said Rana Sana, asking if PPP was not aware of Article 51 clause 5. “I wanted that the elections should be held in 60 days in lieu of 90 days. I know the standing of PMLN in Punjab. I am sure elections will be held in February 2024,” said Rana, asking, “Why will ECP not announce elections schedule after completion of delimitations till Dec 14?” He said delimitation of constituencies is the constitutional requirement after the new census, adding there is no other option. Besides, holding elections in 90 days is also a constitutional requirement but there is a room in it.