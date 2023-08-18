‘Bhadoon’ launched on advent of Bhadoon

Islamabad:One wonders if it was sheer coincident or was planned that the book titled ‘Bhadoon’, a collection of English poems, short and long, penned by Madiha Arsalan Haneef was launched at a largely attended function on 1st of Bhadoon yesterday (Wednesday).

The ‘Book Launch’ was organized at the SZABIST auditorium, hosted by the CEO of Shaheed Bhutto Foundation (SBF), Asif Khan with Haris Khalique, the Secretary-General of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) acted as moderator. Arshad Waheed a well-known novelist also joined the group on the stage while absence of highly respected and internationally acclaimed poet, Iftikhar Arif, was noticeably missed.

Haris Khlique said that there had been poets in the sub-continent, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh who had been writing in English language as the medium to express their feelings, passion and sentiments but those have been few. “This effort of Madiha Arslan is indeed a bold one in a society where English poetry is found mostly in text books and classic literature. But her effort is worth all the praise, especially the way she had expressed and portrayed (through self-made) sketches to go with her poems,” Haris Khalique.

While there were quite a few recitals by participants from her book, the spontaneous dialogue, commentary on her works by the experts (who have read the book) and question-answer sessions were even more interesting. ‘Bhadoon’ is a season, especially in the plains of the Punjab, signifying sweltering heat, windless days and suffocating humidity, which saps energy from human as well as animals and birds. “But it has its own beauty, especially in the vast spread paddy fields, which sway in the mild breeze, unleashing various shades of green, providing visual and mental relief to the viewers,” said one speaker.

However, some participants of the discussion were of the view that the title of the book not only represent the weatherly season but reflects on the political situation in the country where one feels as much heat and humidity amidst just not the prevailing conditions but historically since birth of the country. Apparently this is a literary effort, in which Madiha Arslan has tried to unleash her feelings and emotions, the pain and pleasure she has gone through her life, the good and bad experiences, her longing for various things in life, especially Karachi, the city she belonged to, all seemed to be encompassed in this small book.

There were quite a few participants belonging to teaching profession and Dr Asma Munsoor, the Head of the Department at the Fatima Jinnah University made a very interesting insertion when she asked a question as to what made Madiha Arslan to believe that her book would be read and then herself gave the answer as she felt that there was enough thought provoking and motivating material in the book that would made it worth been taught in the educational institutions at higher level. “I was truly humbled to know that my petry would be taught at Ph.D level, being introduced as Anglo-Saxon poetess in curriculum next year,” Madiha Arslan said.

Host of the event, Mr Asif Khan deliberated at length, highlight various facets of the book and the reflections of the society he felt. He, however, was also inclined to encourage youth to more actively participate in political activities as well and promised to hold more events at SBF, coaxing youth to be more active politically.

Arshad Waheed, the novelist, Asif Khan, Harris Khalique and the writer, Madiha Arslan participated in a lively discussion over the book towards the end, taking the audience in the loop from time to time. A recorded message of Humaira Mufti, former Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UNESCO, was also played for the audience. The event was stretched a bit too far and some participants were compelled to leave quietly or openly yawn and a murmuring started to which the ‘Stage’ has to ask for attention. A quick wrap up towards the end would have been more suitable.