Yasmin Rashid examined at PIC

LAHORE: Former Punjab Health Minister and PTI Punjab leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, who is nominated in the Jinnah House Lahore attack case, was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology for heart examination after she complained of heart pain to the jail authorities.A medical of cardiologists thoroughly examined her. Her echocardiography test was also done at PIC.She was kept in Punjab Institute of Cardiology for two hours and she was sent back after the echocardiography test was cleared.
LAHORE: In a significant development, Rizwana, a survivor of domestic violence, underwent an inaugural successful...
LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s Justice Jawad Hasan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf on Wednesday suspended the decision of...
LAHORE: All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation announced Wednesday to increase the fares by Rs100 to...
ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the delimitation of the...
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has criticized increase in petrol prices and rail fares...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday could not reach decision on the general elections date and a...