PTI’s ex-MPA, others granted bail

MARDAN: A local court here on Tuesday granted bail before arrest (BBA) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, his brother and other party activists

in a case registered against them for organizing a rally.

It may be noted that some PTI activists led by Iftikhar Mashwani staged a rally in connection with Independence Day at Ring Road near Shankar.

However, the Jabbar Police Station officials registered the first information report (FIR) against Iftikhar Mashwani, his brother Kabir Khan, his cousin Arshad Khan, Shabbir Hussain, Mirza Ali Khan and otherPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers.

However, Iftikhar Mashwani and the party workers had submitted an application in the court of Additional Sessions Judge-VIII Muhammad Mushtaq Khan for securing the bail before arrest.

The court granted them bail against Rs90,000 each with two surety bonds, directing them to join investigation and attend court proceedings.