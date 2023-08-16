DRC settles money dispute case

KHAR: The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) on Tuesday settled the money dispute case and announced the decision after initiating formal work in the district.
DRC president Tehsildar (r) Abdul Haseeb Khan said that there was a dispute over Rs0.6 million loan money between the two parties.
He said the parties gave power of attorney to the DRC and requested it to settle the issue.He said that they held meetings with both the parties and successfully resolved the dispute.
According to the DRC decision, he said that one party gave Rs0.4 million to the other party while the remaining Rs0.2 million would be handed over on September 15.
