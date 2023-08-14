 
Monday August 14, 2023
Lahore

Three bodies found

By Our Correspondent
August 14, 2023

The bodies of three persons were recovered from different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday. A 55-year-old man was found dead on the premises of Data Darbar Masjid. A 35-year-old man was recovered dead from Nishtar Colony and a 45-year-old man was found dead near Iqbal Town's. The body found in Iqbal Town was identified as Hashim, apparently a beggar, while the two other men were stated to be drug addicts.