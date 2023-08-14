Shopping spree on Independence Day

Rawalpindi city has turned into green and white colors with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, buntings, pin badges, toys, and other decorative accessories to attract youngsters and children.

Since the Independence Day celebrations have become a sort of a festival in the country, different bran­ds, online retailers, eateries, and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity. Rawalpindi has been growing as a buzzing place for shoppers in the last couple of years. Many international brands have made their way into newly built state-of-the-art shopping malls while at the same time, local endeavors have grown into excellent brands.

The shopping spree in town is at its zenith, particularly during the festivals like Independence Day. Formal, casual, local, and fusion are all in a competitive stance; the eyes see more than what one can handle at a time.

To begin with, the range of footwear available is very large. Both specialized stores such as Bata and Stylo Shoes, as well as a variety of stores that reserve exclusive shelf space like Borjan, Adidas, Maazu Shoes, Hush Puppies, Ndure Shoes, and Skechers all boost a fabulous collection. Ballet pumps, flats, and pencil heels are available in a solid or blend of colors.

The choice of clothing for both men and women is also exhaustive for both casuals and formals. Most stores offer a mix and match of both. If you want to shop and have money, you can visit Pindi Cloth Market, Madina Kapra Market, Kamran Market, Farooq Cloth House, Fashion Ka Ghar, A to Z Garments, Jeans Collections, Looks Garments, China Market, etc. You name it and they have it. If you want to look at the higher-end products, and local branded stores your choices for style and status, a glimpse at the Bara Market stores will tell you the choice of designs do talk a lot about the category you deserve. From deep shocking hues to mild colors and designs, you will just know what you need.