Pakistani rulers and month of August

LAHORE: Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will be the seventh Pakistani premier to assume charge during the month of August, research shows.

The prime ministers (including caretakers), who held reins of the country during this month of the year in Gregorian and Julian Calendars, include:

Liaquat Ali Khan (August 15, 1947), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali (August 11, 1955), Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (August 14, 1973), Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi (August 6, 1990), Shaukat Aziz (August 28, 2004), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (August 1, 2017) and Imran Khan (August 18, 2018).

Meanwhile, there have been five Pakistani prime ministers who were either dethroned or had to relinquish charge during this month after expiry of their stipulated terms. These include the likes of Shehbaz Sharif, who might have left office by Sunday morning when this story catches the light of the day, Justice (retired) Nasirul Mulk (August 18, 2018), Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (August 26, 2004), Benazir Bhutto (August 6, 1990) and Muhammad Ali Bogra (August 11, 1955).

It is imperative to note it was on August 17, 1988 that a Pakistani military ruler and President General Ziaul Haq had died in a mysterious plane crash.

By the way, General Zia was born on August 12 (1924).

On August 18, 2008, another military dictator, General Pervez Musharraf, had resigned from his post as President and Mohammad Mian Soomro took charge on the same day.

General Musharraf was also born in August (11-8-1943).

On August 11, 1973, Fazal Ellahi Chaudhry was sworn in as the country’s President.

And above all, Pakistan will be celebrating its 76th birthday on August 14 as the whole nation would be singing the National Anthem, which was approved on August 7, 1954. The National Anthem was written by Hafeez Jallandahri, while it was composed by Ahmed G. Chagla.