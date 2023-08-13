Govt mobile phone service to launch digital platform on I-Day

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned mobile phone service provider is set to launch Pakistan’s first digital platform mobile phone network on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to sources, this comes after successful service introductions in various countries across the globe. This pioneering move involves the introduction of an all-encompassing digital platform, offering cutting-edge services including mobile phone networks and internet facilities, all consolidated into a single platform. The brand responsible for this innovation will be unveiled, delivering a comprehensive range of services through a unified application. The designated code for this novel mobile phone network is 339. In response to inquiries, the Pakistan Telecom Authority has affirmed that no new licences have been granted to any entities. Meanwhile, a local mobile phone company is taking the initiative to introduce a new self-branded identity. Both Ufone and PTCL, the local mobile phone company, have jointly released a press statement and clarified that the circulating information across various social media platforms is accurate.

The digital brand “Onic” is the intellectual property of PTML, duly registered under their ownership. Onic is dedicated to serving a fresh demographic of consumers who seek heightened access, convenience, and control over their digital and telecommunications requirements.