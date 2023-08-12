Alhamra hosts Azadi Music Show

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Centre hosted Azadi Music Show, where the resonating chants of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ filled the air as the event began on Friday.
Famous film producer and director Syed Noor graced the occasion as the chief guest. Amidst the melodies of the Azadi Music Show, participants collectively revisited the history of Pakistan’s independence. Syed Noor congratulated Executive Director Alhamra M Saleem Sagar and his team on this significant moment for orchestrating a splendid programme.Renowned artists, including Malku, Aman Ali, Saira Tahir and Hasan Ali delivered enchanting performances.
