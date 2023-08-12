‘Book launch’ turns into grand reunion

Islamabad:A function was organized by the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) in collaboration with the National Book Foundation (NBF) to launch the book of Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, ‘Kotwal Nama – Zawal ka Urooj’ Thursday afternoon.

Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, a distinguished Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer who retired from the position of Federal Secretary, started writing columns in a leading Urdu language newspaper soon after his retirement, elaborating his life-time experiences in a subtle way.

The NBF decided to compile those columns in improved forms of essays and published his first book, with most of the speakers at the function and those in the audience hoping this would be not the last one.

Kaleem Imam, who was conferred with ‘Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal’ (QPM), “President Police Medal (PPM), the ‘UN Peace Keeping Medals’ and ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz,’ for his gallantry and excellence in service performance, but the best he won is the acknowledgement from public and his professional colleagues of all ranks.

The function, which was scheduled to last an hour, stretched to over three hours. And it turned into a grand ‘Reunion gathering’ than a book launch event. There were a number of former Inspector-General of Police, serving and retired Additional Inspector-Generals, Deputy Inspector-Generals and SSPs besides a large number of junior officers of NH&MP and civilian friends.

Ms Madiha read one chapter to the audience and that was an emotional one, least to say. The way Kaleem Imam has narrated many incidents of most heart wrenching nature and how he had to keep human emotions aside while conducting the investigations in such incidents is something need to be taught to the young officers, especially those engaged in investigations.

Kaleem Imam has highlighted various facets of life he faced while serving as a police officer and the portrayal was done in such a manner which grabs full attention of the reader. And while doing so, he has not minced his words nor he has let his emotions and personal feelings go wild.

And it was indeed apt when a speaker said that the best thing Kaleem Imam has done is to write the book in Urdu language as it would get a larger readership which is a very important aspect because it would become popular among the lower officers and officials of the police force.

It would be improper to draw parallels or comparisons but one can easily feel the smoothness and humour one experiences while reading ‘Bajang Aamad’ by Col. Muhammad Khan who narrated his field experiences during the Second World War.

During the course of the proceedings, recorded messages from famous TV drama artist Ms Laila Zubairi, columnist Wusatullah Khan and legendary satire writer, Anwar Maqsood were also played on the screen.

Those who took to the stage to read some parts of the book or express their feelings and experiences while working with Kaleem Imam included Raja Mazhar Hameed, Farooq Hassan, Ms Madhia, Kashif Ansari, Dr Tabassum, Syed Saib Hussain Kazmi, Kamal-ud-Din Tippu, General (r) Syed Akbar Awan, Dr Ayyub Sulairi, Mujeeb Rehman, Arshad, Ghalib Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Ehsan Ghanni, Pervez Rathore.