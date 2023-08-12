NCA starts I-Day celebrations

LAHORE:In order to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, the National College of Arts (NCA) arranged a number of activities at the NCA Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad which will last till August 14, 2023.

These celebrations have already commenced with a plantation event on Friday. The NCA Vice-Chancellor, senior faculty, and staff participated in planting saplings. The students have started making artworks, while the NCA archive department is preparing the preserved and rare photographs for the exhibition.

In his message, NCA VC Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari stated that the purpose of these events was to raise awareness among the young generation about the value of our homeland and the sacrifices made by our elders for its independence.

Keeping the tradition forward, a grand flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at NCA on Independence Day followed by prayers and national anthem. Besides, an exhibition showcasing artworks / archive on the theme of the Pakistan Movement will be held at NCA's Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery. A project of decorating campus walls has also engaged students and staff.

PU tree planting

In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, Punjab University College of Earth & Environmental Sciences (CEES) in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lahore Garrison organised a tree plantation drive on Friday. On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Acting VC Kamalia University / Principal CEES Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, President Rotary Club GR Siddiqui, faculty members and others were present.

Dr Khalid Mahmood inaugurated the campaign by planting the tree at CEES. In his address, the VC said that it was our duty to safeguard the natural environment. He urged the teachers and students to plant trees in their surroundings and look after them for their better future.