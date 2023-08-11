New mega serial ‘Jannat Se Aagay’ starts today on Geo TV

KARACHI: For the entertainment fans, Geo Television is launching the mega drama serial ‘Jannat Se Aagay.’

This drama is created by 7th Sky Entertainment with a unique and interesting theme. The drama revolves around the situations that the shining stars of the showbiz industry face in their real life and how their fans sacrifice everything for their outward life. This story revolving around an interesting and sensitive topic is written by Umira Ahmed. How much pain does a celebrity in front of the world keep inside? This story has been beautifully directed by director Haseeb Hassan. The mega star cast of the drama includes Kubra Khan, Talha Chahoor, Rimsha Khan, Gauhar Rashid, Saboor Ali along with Shabbir Jan, Hina Bayat and Shamim Hilali. The soundtrack of the drama serial has been mesmerised by Shuja Haider with his poetry, music and Qaraatul Ain Baloch along with voice. Will producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi show some twist in their quest to reach the destination of their ideal? All these viewers will be able to watch in the drama serial “Jannat Se Aagay” every Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm on “Geo TV”.